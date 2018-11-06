Teen seriously injured in crash on Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with what Edmonton police described as “serious injuries” after the vehicle in which he was travelling crashed on Whitemud Drive Tuesday night.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened when it was exiting on the offramp onto 34 Street. The vehicle is believed to have lost control before rolling down the embankment and on to the freeway.

Police did not say what time the crash happened but a Global News crew saw emergency crews at the scene at about 6 p.m.

More to come…