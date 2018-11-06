Traffic
November 6, 2018 10:15 pm

Teen seriously injured in crash on Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive

By Online journalist  Global News

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with what Edmonton police described as "serious injuries" after the vehicle in which he was travelling crashed on Whitemud Drive Tuesday night.

Global One News Helicopter
Police said the single-vehicle crash happened when it was exiting on the offramp onto 34 Street. The vehicle is believed to have lost control before rolling down the embankment and on to the freeway.

Police did not say what time the crash happened but a Global News crew saw emergency crews at the scene at about 6 p.m.

More to come…

34 Street
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
EPS
Traffic
Whitemud crash
Whitemud Drive

