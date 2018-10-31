1 person seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in north Edmonton

A north Edmonton collision involving two SUVs has sent a person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the crash scene in the area of 95 Street and 137 Avenue at about 4 p.m.

“It was reported to police that a Toyota RAV4 travelling east on 137 Avenue was making a left-hand turn into a business parking lot at 95 Street when it was struck by a Jeep Patriot travelling west on 137 Avenue,” police said in a news release. “The RAV4 then reportedly flipped over.”

Police said the person taken to hospital was a female passenger in the RAV4. No other injuries were reported.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police said westbound lanes 137 Avenue remained closed between 93 Street and 97 Street as the Major Collision Investigations Section continues its investigation into the cause of the crash.

