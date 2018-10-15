North Edmonton intersection shut down after serious collision
A serious collision closed an intersection in north Edmonton on Monday morning.
The crash closed traffic in all directions at the intersection of 95 Street and 113 Avenue as police responded to the incident.
Police have released few details but a truck and car could be seen with extensive damage.
The truck was flipped on its side at the intersection.
— More to come…
