Busy downtown Edmonton intersection reopens after collision involving police vehicle

A busy intersection in downtown Edmonton reopened late Tuesday afternoon after it had been closed for several hours as police investigated a crash involving one of their vehicles.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police issued a news release to say the corner of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street was closed so they could investigate a collision involving a police vehicle and an SUV.

A couple of hours later, police issued an update and said the intersection remains closed. They said the driver of the SUV was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. They did not say if any police officers were injured or what caused the crash.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the intersection had been reopened, allowing traffic to flow in all four directions again