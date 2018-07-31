Traffic
July 31, 2018 6:38 pm
Updated: July 31, 2018 7:00 pm

Busy downtown Edmonton intersection reopens after collision involving police vehicle

By Online journalist  Global News

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton police issued a news release to say the corner of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street was closed so they could investigate a collision involving a police vehicle and an SUV.

Dustin Coffman/ 630 CHED
A A

A busy intersection in downtown Edmonton reopened late Tuesday afternoon after it had been closed for several hours as police investigated a crash involving one of their vehicles.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police issued a news release to say the corner of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street was closed so they could investigate a collision involving a police vehicle and an SUV.

A couple of hours later, police issued an update and said the intersection remains closed. They said the driver of the SUV was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. They did not say if any police officers were injured or what caused the crash.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the intersection had been reopened, allowing traffic to flow in all four directions again

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton police issued a news release to say the corner of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street was closed so they could investigate a collision involving a police vehicle and an SUV.

Dustin Coffman/ 630 CHED

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton police issued a news release to say the corner of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street was closed so they could investigate a collision involving a police vehicle and an SUV.

Dustin Coffman/ 630 CHED

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
109 Street
Collision
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
EPS
Jasper Avenue
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News