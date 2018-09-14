Fatal collision shuts down Mill Woods Road in southeast Edmonton

A section of Mill Woods Road in southeast Edmonton was closed by police Friday morning after a fatal two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police said a 58-year-old woman was riding a Suzuki motorcycle south on Mill Woods Road when she was struck by an SUV heading north that reportedly crossed the centre line.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Police said the 45-year-old driver of the Terrain wasn’t injured.

A destroyed motorcycle could be seen on the road in front of a black SUV. Just down the street, a dark blue GMC SUV was sitting on the side of the road, crashed into the utility box. The SUV also appeared to have taken out a crosswalk sign.

At 11:18 a.m., police said Mill Woods Road would be closed in both directions between 38 Avenue and 85 Street for several hours while the EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section was on scene.

The crash happened on a section of the road adjacent to both Edith Rogers School and a large rental complex, just down the street from Millbourne Market Mall.

— More to come…