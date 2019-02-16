Downtown Edmonton’s 109 Street the scene of major flooding Friday night

A busy part of downtown Edmonton was the sight of significant flooding on Friday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News the flooding by 109 Street between 103 Avenue and 104 Avenue was caused when an eight-inch watermain line broke. Fire crews were called to respond the the scene at 9:19 p.m.

A fire spokesperson said crews would remain on scene until EPCOR was able to take control of the situation. The spokesperson said they were not aware of any evacuations being triggered by the water.

More to come…

