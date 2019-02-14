Water main break damages south Edmonton businesses

There was a major flood at a business complex in south Edmonton on Wednesday.

Water was gushing out of the McKernan Plaza at 112 Street and 76 Avenue in the McKernan neighbourhood.

The complex houses a medical office, a barber shop and a pizza place. All three businesses were impacted by flooding caused by a water main break.

“It gradually started in the back and then like a waterfall came all the way through. It was pouring out of the front,” said Dr. Robert Stiegelmar, who works in the building at Orthopaedic Associates.

“The whole building from the back to the front has been flooded.”

Crews from Epcor arrived around 3 p.m. and were able to shut off the water a few hours later.

The building will now face a major cleanup before it can reopen.

“I’m not really sure what something like this will take to cleanup,” Stiegelmar said. “We’ll probably have to cancel some clinics, but we’ll make time to re-book them.”

Stiegelmar said renovations had recently been done on the building and will now have to be redone.

Epcor said water main breaks are common this time of year because they can shift when the ground freezes.