Power outages, flooding along Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton

Drivers in downtown Edmonton had a lot of water to deal with after a water main break flooded a busy intersection.

Just after 9 a.m., EPCOR was notified of a water main break on 108 Street south of Jasper Avenue. Shortly after that, 490 downtown customers lost power.

Tim LeRiche with EPCOR didn’t say for sure whether the two were connected, but said it was likely.

He stressed drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

EPCOR quickly had crews on scene, but it wasn’t immediately clear when the issue would be resolved.

Edmonton transit said at around 10:30 a.m. that users should expect bus delays in the downtown core and LRT delays from Corona, Grandin and Bay/Enterprise Square Station.

A witness told 630 CHED that it appeared that smoke was coming from a building in the area. A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there had been no fires reported, but several electrical rooms in the area were smoking because of the flooding.

It’s not the first time this summer a water main break has wreaked havoc downtown. Flooding at the bottom of Bellamy Hill on July 19 caused a traffic nightmare for commuters trying to get out of the downtown core.