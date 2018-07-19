Watermain break by Rossdale causes traffic issues in central Edmonton

A watermain break at 97 Avenue and Bellamy Hill Road caused some traffic tie-ups in central Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for EPCOR said crews were called to the scene after the break was reported early in the afternoon. He asked for drivers to avoid the area until repairs are made.

It is not clear yet whether water in the area will have to be shut off. The EPCOR spokesperson said they should know soon whether that’s the action crews will need to take.

While 97 Avenue is often busy during rush hour, it could be especially busy on Thursday night as the Edmonton Prospects are scheduled to host the Medicine Hat Mavericks for a baseball game at RE/MAX Field at 7 p.m.

More to come…