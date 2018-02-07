Water main break floods busy avenue in Westmount area Wednesday morning

A water main break caused flooding on a busy central Edmonton road Wednesday morning.

EPCOR crews responded at 5:30 a.m. to 111 Avenue between 129 Street and 130 Street, where the right side of the westbound lanes was flooded.

An EPCOR spokesperson said crews would be shutting off valves and water supply in the area to figure out where the issue is.

The flooding happened near Westmount Junior High School, but crews don’t yet know if the school is affected.

Traffic headed west on 111 Avenue is asked to stay to the left.

— More to come…