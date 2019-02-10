North Vancouver RCMP searching for hit-and-run motorcyclist that struck officer

The North Vancouver RCMP is appealing to the public for dashcam video as it investigates a hit and run involving one of its own officers

According to police, uniformed officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 1 west of Westview around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday when the collision happened.

READ MORE: Charges laid in 2016 Vancouver hit-and-run death of skateboarder

Police said officers had flagged down a black sports motorcycle. But after initially stopping, the rider accelerated and struck one of the officers, knocking them to the ground, police said.

WATCH: Coverage of B.C. hit-and-runs on Globalnews.ca

The bike then drove westbound on the freeway.

READ MORE: Candlelight vigil held for man killed in Vancouver hit-and-run

The officer was taken to Lions Gate Hospital with minor injuries.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!