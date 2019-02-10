Crime
February 10, 2019 9:30 pm
Updated: February 10, 2019 9:38 pm

North Vancouver RCMP searching for hit-and-run motorcyclist that struck officer

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are appealing for dashcam video shot in the Westview area of North Vancouver around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP handout
The North Vancouver RCMP is appealing to the public for dashcam video as it investigates a hit and run involving one of its own officers

According to police, uniformed officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 1 west of Westview around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday when the collision happened.

Police said officers had flagged down a black sports motorcycle. But after initially stopping, the rider accelerated and struck one of the officers, knocking them to the ground, police said.

The bike then drove westbound on the freeway.

The officer was taken to Lions Gate Hospital with minor injuries.

Global News
