Charges laid in 2016 Vancouver hit-and-run death of skateboarder
A 23-year-old man has been charged in a fatal-hit-and-run in Vancouver more than two years ago.
Ryan Barron was skateboarding with a friend near Heather Street and West 54th Avenue on April 17, 2016 when he was struck by a vehicle.
The 30-year-old died in hospital of his injuries.
The driver fled the scene.
Police seized a vehicle believed to be involved two days later.
Amanpreet Sohal has been charged with failure to stop at an accident and dangerous driving causing death.
