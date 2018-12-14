Traffic
December 14, 2018 2:31 pm

Charges laid in 2016 Vancouver hit-and-run death of skateboarder

A 23-year-old man has been charged in a fatal-hit-and-run in Vancouver more than two years ago.

Ryan Barron was skateboarding with a friend near Heather Street and West 54th Avenue on April 17, 2016 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The 30-year-old died in hospital of his injuries.

The driver fled the scene.

Police seized a vehicle believed to be involved two days later.

Amanpreet Sohal has been charged with failure to stop at an accident and dangerous driving causing death.

 

 

