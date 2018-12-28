Candlelight vigil scheduled for man killed in Vancouver hit and run

Family, friends and supporters of a man killed in a hit and run on Kingsway early Thursday morning will gather to honour his memory Friday evening.

Family members have identified 39-year-old Donnell Auger, a father of three, as the victim of the collision.

“All he cared about was landscaping and his children and his friends and his family. He was a very happy-go-lucky guy who was very humorous, fun to be around,” Auger’s sister Suzette Amaya told Global News.

“Everyone had a good time around him, he just loved life. This is going to be really hard for his children, and he was really close with my brother.”

READ MORE: Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Vancouver has been identified

According to police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Kingsway near Glen Drive. A passerby found Augur with serious injuries and called 911. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 14, 2018) Vancouver man charged in fatal 2016 hit & run of skateboarder

Amaya said supporters will hold a vigil for Auger at the scene of the collision at Kingsway and Glen at 7 p.m.

“We know that my brother didn’t pass away until he was in the hospital, but he spent his final moments alone on the streets,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘Do the right thing’: Terrace hit-and-run victim’s family pleads with driver

“So we want to be there with him, because we feel just really torn apart that someone could just leave him, hit him and leave him.”

The 54-year-old driver in the collision has since come forward to police, and his vehicle has been seized.

Police said the driver has since been released from custody, and potential charges will be determined after a full investigation.

-With files from Robyn Crawford and Shrushti Gangdev