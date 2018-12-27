Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Vancouver has been identified
Vancouver police say the driver involved in an early morning hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man has now been identified.
The vehicle involved in the crash has also been seized.
Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, a passerby called police after he discovered a man who appeared to have been struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on Kingsway near Glen Drive.
The driver involved did not remain at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to hospital and died shortly after.
“The 54-year-old driver in this case eventually did the right thing by coming forward,” said Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Jason Robillard in a release.
“He has been released pending further investigation. Charges will be determined once a thorough investigation has been completed.”
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the VPD’s collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
