Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Vancouver has been identified

Vancouver police say the driver involved in an early morning hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man has now been identified.

The vehicle involved in the crash has also been seized.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, a passerby called police after he discovered a man who appeared to have been struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on Kingsway near Glen Drive.

The driver involved did not remain at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to hospital and died shortly after.

“The 54-year-old driver in this case eventually did the right thing by coming forward,” said Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Jason Robillard in a release.

“He has been released pending further investigation. Charges will be determined once a thorough investigation has been completed.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the VPD’s collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.