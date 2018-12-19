‘Do the right thing’: Terrace hit and run victim’s family pleads with driver

The family of a Terrace man killed in a hit and run last month is pleading with the driver responsible to “do the right thing.”

Thirty-year-old Cameron Kerr was walking along the shoulder of Highway 16 early in the morning of Sunday, Nov. 18 when he was hit by a vehicle about four kilometres west of the community.

“A month has passed since Cameron’s death and our family continues to grieve his loss,” said Kerr’s brother Garrett. “We are asking the driver responsible to please come forward and admit what you have done.

READ MORE: Terrace man hit, left to die in ditch remembered as kind, caring and courageous

“Anyone who has information about my brother’s death, please contact the police. Cameron was a kind, caring human being who had a passion for hunting, the outdoors and sports and he was taken from us far too soon.”

In a media release, RCMP Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin said police believe people who know the driver have key information about the case, and appealed for them to come forward.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 14) Vancouver man charged in fatal 2016 hit and run of skateboarder

“The scope of this case extends well beyond the local area and the people with information may be from the Lower Mainland, where investigators are ready to speak with you,” he said.

Days after Kerr was killed, police seized several vehicles and boats on Haida Gwaii, including a Ford F350 with damage consistent with the collision that killed Kerr.

READ MORE: Terrace RCMP confident they have identified suspect in hit-and-run that killed Cameron Kerr

They also questioned seven people, and on Nov. 21 said police were “confident they have identified the suspect driver responsible for this fatal crash who is from the Lower Mainland area.”

Earlier this month, police also released a photo of a a silver pickup truck towing a boat, and asked anyone who had seen it in the early hours of Nov. 18 to contact RCMP.

The RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.