Terrace RCMP confident they have identified suspect in hit-and-run that killed Cameron Kerr

Terrace RCMP say there has been a “major development” in their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Police said thanks to tips from the public, two pickup trucks hauling trailers with boats were found on Haida Gwaii.

One of the trucks, a Ford F350, has damage consistent with the collision. The truck has been seized, along with the other truck, and seven individuals have been questioned by police to determine their involvement.

Police say they are confident they have identified the suspect driver, who is from the Lower Mainland.

Early Sunday morning the body of a man in his 30s was found in a ditch along Highway 16, just outside of Terrace.

Family have identified the victim as Cameron Kerr, who had played hockey with the Terrace River Kings and was active in the paddling community. Earlier this week, they made an impassioned plea for the driver to come forward, with Kerr’s father saying, “Stand up and be a human.”

Police think Kerr had been walking on the shoulder facing traffic when he was struck before dawn.