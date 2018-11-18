Canada
RCMP officer seriously injured in Richmond

An RCMP officer was injured in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday morning.

An RCMP officer was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after an incident in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed the deployment of two ambulances — one basic life support unit and one advanced life support unit — to the 7600 block of Steveston Highway around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

It is unclear how the officer was injured or if anyone else was involved in the incident.

Global News has requested comment from the Richmond RCMP.

