Police investigate Saturday morning assault in Dundonald neighbourhood
A man in Saskatoon was arrested Saturday morning following an alleged assault.
Police say were called about a possible shooting in the 400 block of Bowman Crescent shortly before 9 a.m.
Officers determined two men were fighting and that one may have had a knife, but no firearm.
Medavie Emergency Services treated one man for minor injuries, according to police.
Police say they continue to investigate.
