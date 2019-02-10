Police investigate Saturday morning assault in Dundonald neighbourhood

A man in Saskatoon was arrested Saturday morning following an alleged assault.

Police say were called about a possible shooting in the 400 block of Bowman Crescent shortly before 9 a.m.

Officers determined two men were fighting and that one may have had a knife, but no firearm.

Medavie Emergency Services treated one man for minor injuries, according to police.

Police say they continue to investigate.

