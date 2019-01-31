Cheap Valentine’s Day gifts for a loved one (or yourself)

While love may not cost a thing, Valentine’s Day gifts do.

According to a recent U.S. survey, those celebrating on Feb. 14 are expected to spend “a record amount” this year with an average of US$162. While the National Retail Federation survey found that the “majority of Valentine’s Day dollars are still spent on significant others,” they found an uptick in people buying gifts for children, parents and friends.

But if you’re someone who wants to spend less this holiday on a loved one or yourself, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best cheap Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t break the bank.

Godiva chocolates

Chocolates are an easy-to-give gift that almost everyone will enjoy. Godiva’s Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box has 19 sweet treats, including pieces of dark chocolate, chewy caramel squares and milk chocolate pralines. The best part? The box comes with a ribbon you can customize, meaning you can leave a personal note, too.

Price: $32.90

Available at Godiva

Lush bath bombs

Perfect for Valentine’s Day, Canadian company Lush has a collection of playful bath bombs in fresh-smelling shapes including “love boat,” “eggplant” and “peachy.” They also have other romance-themed bath products like Love Island Shower Scrub and Love Token Reusable Bubble Bar.

Price: shower scrub starts at $4.95; bath bombs start at $6.95

Available at Lush

FIOL Prosecco

Toast your special someone, your friends, or yourself. FIOL Prosecco is light and fruity, with aromas of pear and citrus. It’s a bubbly on the drier side, making it ideal for pairing with cured meats, cheese and pastry desserts.

Price: $16.25

Available at LCBO and SAQ

Mejuri candle

Canadian jewelry brand Mejuri recently launched a candle collection, with scents for daytime and nighttime use. Made in Toronto, the A.M. scent has light floral notes of rose, lilac and jasmine, while the P.M. scent has notes of tuberose, violet and lily.

Price: $52

Available at Mejuri

Squish candies

If you need another excuse to down sweets on Valentine’s Day, Montreal gourmet candy brand Squish has an XOXO Mix for the occasion. Inside the festive bag are 12 individually wrapped packages of six candy flavours, including sour peach hearts and vegan kiss kiss gummies.

Price: $14

Available at Squish stores or online

Gap heart socks

Socks may not be the most romantic gift, but they sure are practical. Gap’s two-pack of striped women’s crew socks comes with a pair of red, white and grey ones, and a pair with an embroidered heart. Men’s socks are grey with black hearts.

Available at Gap

Price: from $6 to $13

Woodlot soap

Made from a base of white clay and Himalayan pink salt, this Canadian soap has fresh floral notes and comes in light rose packaging. Like all Woodlot soaps, Amour is handmade and air-cured for six weeks.

Price: $10

Available online at Woodlot or at select retailers

Shakespeare sonnet book

If you’re not the best with words, let Shakespeare speak for you. Shakespeare’s Sonnets, Retold: Classic Love Poems with a Modern Twist, is a book that takes the playwright’s celebrated romantic poetry and translates it into contemporary language.

Price: $16.50

Available at Indigo

Saje sugar scrub set

Wellness brand Saje’s Skin So Sweet set contains two exfoliating sugar scrubs: Unwind and Tranquility. Made with sugar, coconut and essential oils, these scrubs promise to smooth and moisturize skin, while also smelling delicious. The set comes in a decorative canvas bag with drawstring.

Price: $22.95

Available at Saje

Mini lightbox

The Mini Cinema Lightbox by My Cinema Lightbox is a cute accessory for the home as its quaint dimensions make it easy to place on a bookshelf or desk. With 100 letters, numbers, symbols and blank tiles, you can write your own message and change it as often as you like.

Price: $25.99

Available at Well.ca

