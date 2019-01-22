Freezing rain on the way for Montreal after winter storm

After a blast of heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures, another round of winter weather is on the way for parts of southern Quebec.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Tuesday for several regions, including Montreal, Quebec City, the Laurentians and the Lanaudière areas.

The weather agency says Montreal should be hit with freezing rain late Wednesday as a warm front approaches. The freezing rain will then move toward Quebec City by Thursday night.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Up to 4 millimetres of freezing rain is expected for areas where a warning is issued.

The freezing rain comes a few days after a winter storm walloped the province on Sunday.

Montreal saw more than 21 centimetres of snowfall as strong wings and blowing snow battered eastern and central Canada.

Snow removal is underway in Montreal, where many roads still remain uncleared. The city’s Info-Neige app allows Montrealers to stay updated on the snow-clearing situation.

