Winter storm wallops Montreal, hampering travel, causing power outages

As forecast earlier this week, a winter storm is making its way across Quebec Sunday.

In Montreal, Environment Canada says between 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected.

The weather agency warns of strong winds and blowing snow and is urging motorists to stay off the roads.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” a statement on its website reads. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Transports Quebec spokesperson Émilie Lord reiterated the warning.

“Stay at home if you can,” she said.

While as of Sunday at 10:30 a.m, there had been no reports of major accidents on Quebec roads, Lord explained that driving conditions were far from optimal.

With the intense cold, salt loses its efficiency to melt snow and ice on the streets.

“We have to use more abrasive products such as sand and a mix of finely crushed rocks,” she said.

Lord also said that tires don’t grip the road as well either, making it more dangerous to get around.

The winter storm isn’t just affecting driving conditions, flights in and out of Montreal at Trudeau Airport have either been delayed or cancelled.

The arrivals board at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport… about half the flights are delayed or cancelled. pic.twitter.com/FTedE1sK1R — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) January 20, 2019

Aéroports de Montreal is warning travellers to check their flight status directly with their airlines.

The Société de Transports de Montréal (STM) has reported some disruptions to bus service due to bad road conditions.

The affected areas are Ridgewood Hill, du Beaver Hall Hill and Victoria Hill.

The STM is recommending transit users allow for more time to get to their destination.

The storm has also wiped out power for thousands of residents in the West Island Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec told Global News the outage occurred at the Baie d’Urfé substation at 5:50 a.m.

At the peak of the outage, 13,000 customers were without electricity.

Hyrdo Québec says crews are trying to restore power on the island by noon.

Hydro Quebec spokesperson: 13,000 customers lost power in the West Island when an outage occurred at the Baie d'Urfé substation at 5;50 a.m. due to storm, some 3,200 still without power in orange areas on this map. Crews trying to restore power on-island by noon. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/phsqe890q8 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 20, 2019

The winter wallop has also led to the cancellation of Fête des Neiges activities at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Organizers of the outdoor winter festival geared to kids and families cited safety concerns as the reason behind the cancellation.

“Although the majority of the festivities can be held despite difficult winter conditions, blowing snow, freezing cold, wind gusts and dangerous roads are all factors that have influenced our decision,” said François Cartier, spokesperson for the Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Activities are expected to resume next weekend, as planned.