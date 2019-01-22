More passengers choosing Hamilton International Airport

The Hamilton International Airport says that it continues to see positive gains.

In a news release Tuesday, Hamilton International reports that 725,630 passengers travelled through John C. Munro Airport last year, a 21 per cent increase over 2017 and 118 per cent rise since 2016.

Officials say they are expecting passenger traffic to continue to grow in 2019 and beyond, thanks to new daily direct service from Hamilton to Dublin, Ireland, with Norwegian beginning in March and increased domestic flights from Swoop this summer.

“Within the last two years the Airport has seen a tremendous amount of growth as passengers continue to choose Hamilton as their airport of choice for convenient, low-cost travel,” said Cathie Puckering, President & CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

“Additionally, Ontario is home to a strong and rapidly growing e-commerce industry and Hamilton International is well positioned to support this thriving industry with large cargo facilities that operate 24/7,” said Puckering. “This enables companies to meet the tight deadlines that the e-commerce sector demands and spurred the continued growth evident in our cargo activity in 2018.”

Hamilton International continues to be Canada’s largest overnight express cargo airport.

In 2018, officials say cargo volume increased by five per cent compared to 2017.