November 30, 2018 12:00 pm

Suspicious package leads to evacuation near Hamilton International Airport

900 CHML

The Hamilton Police bomb disposal unit pressed into service overnight at the cargo area of Hamilton International Airport.

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton Police have wrapped up their investigation into a suspicious package at the cargo area of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Police were called to DHL Express around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, after the company found a suspicious package among some shipments.

The building was evacuated as the package was investigated. It was later determined to be safe.

Police say the item was identified as an “Air Sampler.”

