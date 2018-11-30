Suspicious package leads to evacuation near Hamilton International Airport

Hamilton Police have wrapped up their investigation into a suspicious package at the cargo area of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Police were called to DHL Express around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, after the company found a suspicious package among some shipments.

The building was evacuated as the package was investigated. It was later determined to be safe.

Police say the item was identified as an “Air Sampler.”

HPS investigated a suspicious package at DHL Exp. located near John C Munro Airport. The building was evacuated as pkg was deemed safe. Airport maint'ned full operations during the incident. #HamOnt https://t.co/RJoREaakI4 pic.twitter.com/ZKKyZN774Q — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 30, 2018