Swoop airline starts flying between Hamilton and Puerto Vallarta

Seven destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean can now be reached from Hamilton’s airport.

Swoop’s inaugural flight from Munro International Airport to Puerto Vallarta takes off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

That will be followed by the first flight from Hamilton to Cancun on Jan 14.

The low-cost Westjet-owned carrier will fly twice a week, Tuesdays and Saturdays, from Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta, and three times each week on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays to Cancun.

Dina Carlucci, Hamilton International Airport’s Director of Marketing and Communications, says response has been strong since Swoop arrived on the scene with its domestic program about six months ago.

Carlucci says this is the carrier’s “next chapter” adding that customers are liking the options with “these flights going out quite full.”

In addition to Puerto Vallarta and Cancun, Swoop along with Air Transat and Sunwing, combine to take passengers from Hamilton to Montego Bay, Cayo Coco, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana and Varadero.

Carlucci describes the seven options as “the key sun destinations that Canadians like to gravitate to in the winter months.” Swoop also flies between Hamilton and three Florida cities, as well as Las Vegas.

