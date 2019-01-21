Speed, alcohol investigated after Richmond crash sends 2 young women to hospital

A serious single-vehicle collision in Richmond early Monday morning sent two women in their 20s in hospital.

According to Richmond RCMP, officers were called to a crash in the area of No. 6 Road and Blundell Road, where a Honda sedan had crashed into a hydro pole.

READ MORE: Woman, 31, suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond collision: RCMP

Police said emergency crews had to expend “significant efforts” to free the two women from the wrecked vehicle, located in a nearby ditch.

The crash also severed power lines, causing numerous power outages in the area.

WATCH: Richmond crash video highlights need for accident safety procedures (Oct, 2015)

The driver, a 21-year-old Surrey woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition, while her passenger, a 22-year-old Surrey woman, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

READ MORE: Dash cam video released in fatal high-speed crash that killed doctor in effort to ‘educate public’

The Richmond RCMP road safety unit and the specialized collision analysis unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.