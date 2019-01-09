Woman, 31, suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond collision: RCMP

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday near St. Albans Road and General Currie Road.

Investigators said a Nissan SUV, driven by a 66-year-old Richmond man, struck a 31-year-old woman who was visiting Canada.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver was cooperating with authorities, and that drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the collision.

“This is our first major pedestrian collision of 2019,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a statement. “We sincerely wish to remind everyone to exercise special care whether you are in a vehicle, on bicycle, or on foot.”

“This was a very traumatic and unfortunate ordeal,” Hwang added. “It was heartwarming to see the community help and provide comfort to the injured.”

The Richmond RCMP’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team is leading the investigation, assisted by the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.