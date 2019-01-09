New Westminster police seek witnesses to December hit-and-run

New Westminster police are looking to speak with witnesses of a hit-and-run late last month.

According to police, a 67-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing 6th Avenue at 7th Street around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Police said the vehicle that hit her left the scene. A witness stayed with the woman until police, paramedics and firefighters arrived and took her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, another witness driving a white Cadillac CTS stopped to help but left when first responders arrived.

Police are looking to speak with that driver, along with anyone else who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-2423.