Dash cam video released in fatal high-speed crash that killed doctor in effort to ‘educate public’

WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The dash cam video that was presented as evidence in court in the case of a fatal crash in 2015 has now been released to the public.

Dr. Alphonsus Hui was on his way to work in November of 2015 when a vehicle travelling almost three times the speed limit slammed into his car.

The dash cam video, which was shot from a witness’s car, shows the driver approaching the intersection of Oak Street and 41st Street.

From the right, a car comes speeding through the intersection and slams into a smaller car, which was turning left. The force of the impact sends the smaller car across the road and into the fire hydrant and bushes beside the gas station.

Hui, who was driving the smaller car, died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

He was headed to work when the collision occurred.

Ken Chung was driving 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Oak Street, and was moving at 119 km/h when the impact happened.

Chung was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

However, presiding Judge Gregory Rideout ruled that despite the fatal and tragic consequences, the momentary excessive speeding did not meet the legal test to find criminal fault, and that the collision amounted to a momentary lapse.

Chung was acquitted of any charges.

Rideout said in court Monday that he has been threatened since his decision to acquit Chung and has advised the sheriffs of the nature of those threats.

But he hopes that by releasing the video, it will educate the public about the culture of speed and what can happen.

In a statement to the media, Hui’s daughter Monique said:

“Due to the graphic and difficult nature of the video, my family and I will not be doing interviews or providing further comment at this time except to say… we hope that it speaks to the reasons why we need an immediate driving ban for Chung and changes to our legislation regarding excessive speeders with multiple offences and we hope the demands on our online petition will be met. We thank everyone for their support with the petition in the hopes that this will not happen to any other family.”

Monique has also organized a Change.org petition that urged the Crown to appeal the case.

She presented it to Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth on Friday, demanding more action against repeat excessive speeders with repeat offences.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) is also appealing the ruling on Chung’s acquittal.

