Saskatoon firefighters respond to three fires on Saturday

It was a busy weekend for firefighters in Saskatoon, responding to three different fires throughout the city.

The string of incidents began when crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a garage fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning at 1631 Avenue C North.

Firefighters say flames were licking the outside of the garage and had already moved into the attic when they arrived.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly, but remained on scene for about an hour to ensure it was completely out.

Firefighters were then called to a house fire at 201 26th Street West about an hour later.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the house, which was boarded up and appeared to vacant, firefighters say.

Firefighters remained on scene, rotating staff throughout the night.

Finally, fire crews were called to an apartment fire at 209 Willis Crescent shortly before 7 p.m.

Firefighters say heavy smoke was emanating from a main floor apartment, which led them to evacuate the building.

There were no occupants in the main floor apartment, firefighters say.

Fire crews found the fire in a bedroom and extinguished it.

The cause of all three fires and the cost of the damage is unknown at this time, but no injuries were reported during the fires.