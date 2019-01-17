Canada
January 17, 2019 8:27 am

Fire destroys home under construction in Greenbryre Estates

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon firefighters arrived to find the home under construction in Greenbryre Estates engulfed in flame.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A A

A home under construction in Greenbryre Estates was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said multiple 911 were received at 2:10 a.m. CT reporting a fire at 313 Greenbryre Lane.

READ MORE: Fire causes over $200,000 in damage to two homes


Story continues below

Firefighters said they arrived to find the two-storey home engulfed in flame and threatening a neighbouring home.

Crews checked to ensure the home had been evacuated and on-board booster water tanks were used to protect the exposed home.

Fire officials said crews were required to use water tanker trucks to battle the blaze due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

It took roughly two hours to bring the fire under control, and crews remained on the scene to deal with hot spots.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters spend over 5 hours dealing with Caswell Hill house fire

Damage is estimated at $700,000.

A fire investigator has yet to determine the cause.

WATCH BELOW: New arena in Perdue, Sask. opens more than three years after old one burned down

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Greenbryre Estates
Greenbryre Estates Fire
Greenbryre Estates House Fire
Greenbryre Lane
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.