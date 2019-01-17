Fire destroys home under construction in Greenbryre Estates

A home under construction in Greenbryre Estates was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said multiple 911 were received at 2:10 a.m. CT reporting a fire at 313 Greenbryre Lane.

READ MORE: Fire causes over $200,000 in damage to two homes

Firefighters said they arrived to find the two-storey home engulfed in flame and threatening a neighbouring home.

Crews checked to ensure the home had been evacuated and on-board booster water tanks were used to protect the exposed home.

Fire officials said crews were required to use water tanker trucks to battle the blaze due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

It took roughly two hours to bring the fire under control, and crews remained on the scene to deal with hot spots.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters spend over 5 hours dealing with Caswell Hill house fire

Damage is estimated at $700,000.

A fire investigator has yet to determine the cause.

WATCH BELOW: New arena in Perdue, Sask. opens more than three years after old one burned down