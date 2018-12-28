RM of Dundurn suing Canadian government for $100M over road closure

The RM of Dundurn has filed a class action lawsuit against the Canadian government over the closure of an access road through a military base south of Saskatoon.

In documents filed with the Federal Court on Dec. 14, the RM said the October 2014 closure of an access road across Canadian Forces Detachment Dundurn between the east and west side of the municipality violates a 1953 agreement between the parties.

WATCH BELOW: Canadian Forces Detachment Dundurn fire reignites concerns for rural municipalities

The RM said the closure “was taken precipitously, without notice or cause, and without affording the plaintiff, or members of the class, an opportunity of responding, or making representations, or preparing for such closure.”

It claims the closure has cost the RM and people who use to use the road “extra costs for transportation, extra costs in travel time, costs due to a lack of convenience and costs arising out of wrongful interference with economic issues.”

“The defendant has attempted to justify the closure of the Strathcona Road, and its breach of the agreement between the plaintiff and defendant, as a Force Protection and Security Measure.”

The Canadian Armed Forces previously told Global News continuous unrestricted public access through the base is not possible due to security and safety concerns.

The RM is seeking $100 million in damages and $100,000 in punitive damages.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Dundurn military base fire leaves area residents feeling frustrated

The issue came to head in April 2018 after a fire at the base.

Officials said the base is a huge barrier to Dundurn firefighters, who can’t protect certain residents in a timely fashion as they can’t cut across detachment lands.

Crews currently have to go around the base, resulting in up to 45 minutes for crews to arrive at a call in the northwest corner of the municipality.

The RM said in June it has asked the base to open up one of two roads to allow for quicker response times to calls.

The military has said there is an agreement in place to allow emergency vehicles and authorities through the base at any time, provided there is an escort.

With files from Meaghan Craig