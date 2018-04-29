Dundurn military base fire contained, air quality advisory for Saskatoon ends

A fire was started during a military training exercise south of Saskatoon at the Canadian Forces Detachment (CFD) Dundurn on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, CFD Dundurn said the fire was largely contained with the help of mutual aid agencies including the City of Saskatoon and the Town of Dundurn.

CFD Dundurn range control firefighters were on scene working on hot spots on Sunday.

READ MORE: Canada Remembers air show flies into new venue

In a news release early Sunday morning, Saskatoon police said residents could expect large amounts of smoke from “controlled burns within the military base.”

A special air quality statement was issued for Saskatoon early Sunday morning, prompted by the fire south of the city, but it ended around 9:30 a.m. CDT on Sunday.