Canada
April 29, 2018 1:27 pm

Dundurn military base fire contained, air quality advisory for Saskatoon ends

By Global News

A fire that prompted an air quality advisory has been contained at the Dundurn military base, south of Saskatoon.

Philip Bollman / Global News
A A

A fire was started during a military training exercise south of Saskatoon at the Canadian Forces Detachment (CFD) Dundurn on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, CFD Dundurn said the fire was largely contained with the help of mutual aid agencies including the City of Saskatoon and the Town of Dundurn.

CFD Dundurn range control firefighters were on scene working on hot spots on Sunday.

READ MORE: Canada Remembers air show flies into new venue

In a news release early Sunday morning, Saskatoon police said residents could expect large amounts of smoke from “controlled burns within the military base.”

A special air quality statement was issued for Saskatoon early Sunday morning, prompted by the fire south of the city, but it ended around 9:30 a.m. CDT on Sunday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Quality
Air Quality Statment
Canadian Forces Detachment
Dundurn
Dundurn Fire
Grass Fire
Military Training Excercise
Saskatoon Fire
Smoke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News