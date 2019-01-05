Canada
January 5, 2019 7:51 pm

Fire causes over $200,000 in damage to two homes

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Firefighters battled a single storey residential home with smoke and flames visible from the right side of the structure causing the vacant two storey home next door to ignite.

Saskatoon Fire Department
A A

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a house fire at 613 Avenue H South early Saturday afternoon.

Three engines, an aerial ladder, a heavy rescue truck and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

Firefighters found a single-storey home with smoke and flames visible from its right-side walls, causing the vacant two-storey residence next door to catch fire. The flames were extinguished within 10 minutes.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters spend over 5 hours dealing with Caswell Hill house fire

No occupants were in either home.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

There was roughly $230,000 in damage to both homes.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
611 Ave H.S.
613 Ave H.S
Aveune H
Fire
Firefighters
House Fire
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Fire Department
Two house fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.