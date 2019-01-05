Fire causes over $200,000 in damage to two homes

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a house fire at 613 Avenue H South early Saturday afternoon.

Three engines, an aerial ladder, a heavy rescue truck and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

Firefighters found a single-storey home with smoke and flames visible from its right-side walls, causing the vacant two-storey residence next door to catch fire. The flames were extinguished within 10 minutes.

No occupants were in either home.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

There was roughly $230,000 in damage to both homes.