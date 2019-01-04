Canada
January 4, 2019 7:27 am

Saskatoon firefighters spend over 5 hours dealing with Caswell Hill house fire

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

It took Saskatoon firefighters over two hours to bring a fire at a boarded-up home under control.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon firefighters spent over five hours dealing with a house fire Thursday evening in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood.

A caller reported a fire outside a home at 711 Ave. E North just before 10 p.m.

Crews said flames were coming from the rear of the two-and-a-half storey boarded-up home when they arrived.

Flames outside the home were put out, fire officials said, and firefighters then made their way into the home where they encountered heavy smoke and fire on the second level.

Firefighters said they were able to search the home to ensure no one was inside before the extreme heat and condition of the house forced them back outside.

It took crews two-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control, and firefighters remained on the scene for another three hours to deal with hot spots.

A damage estimate was not released by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

