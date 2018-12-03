2 injured during rescue at Saskatoon house fire

Two people, one a firefighter, were injured when they fell off a ladder during a rescue at a Saskatoon house fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they received a call Sunday evening of smoke coming from a house at 221 Ave. N South.

READ MORE: Over 300 firefighters pay tribute to Rosetown volunteer firefighter Darrell Morrison

Crews said they arrived to find smoke coming from the three-storey home and were informed someone was still inside.

A search crew entered the home, fire department officials said, and a person was found in a second floor room.

Firefighters said they determined the safest way to rescue the person was out of a second floor window and onto a low slope roof.

As a firefighter was assisting the person down the ladder, they both fell to the ground, officials said.

They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE: Fire damages RTM cabin under construction in Saskatoon

Crews brought the fire under control in 26 minutes.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. The cause remains under investigation.