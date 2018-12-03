Canada
December 3, 2018 8:27 am
Updated: December 3, 2018 8:29 am

2 injured during rescue at Saskatoon house fire

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

File / Global News
Two people, one a firefighter, were injured when they fell off a ladder during a rescue at a Saskatoon house fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they received a call Sunday evening of smoke coming from a house at 221 Ave. N South.

Crews said they arrived to find smoke coming from the three-storey home and were informed someone was still inside.

A search crew entered the home, fire department officials said, and a person was found in a second floor room.

Firefighters said they determined the safest way to rescue the person was out of a second floor window and onto a low slope roof.

As a firefighter was assisting the person down the ladder, they both fell to the ground, officials said.

They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews brought the fire under control in 26 minutes.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. The cause remains under investigation.

Global News