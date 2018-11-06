Canada
November 6, 2018 6:16 pm

Kitchen fire in Saskatoon home caused by cooking

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Firefighters said smoke was visible when they arrived at the home in the 1100-block of Avenue K North.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A A

A cooking fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage at a Saskatoon home Tuesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a call came in just after 2:10 p.m. stating there was a possible kitchen fire at the home located at 1152 Ave. K North.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters put out fire at Sutherland restaurant

Firefighters said smoke was visible when they arrived.

An attack crew entered the home and were able to quickly put out the fire, according to the fire department’s report.

READ MORE: Kitchen fires focus of Fire Prevention Week in Sask.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental as the result of cooking.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue K North
Avenue K North Saskatoon
cooking fire
Fire
Kitchen Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News