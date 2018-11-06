Kitchen fire in Saskatoon home caused by cooking

A cooking fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage at a Saskatoon home Tuesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a call came in just after 2:10 p.m. stating there was a possible kitchen fire at the home located at 1152 Ave. K North.

Firefighters said smoke was visible when they arrived.

An attack crew entered the home and were able to quickly put out the fire, according to the fire department’s report.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental as the result of cooking.