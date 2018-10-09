Kitchen fires focus of Fire Prevention Week in Sask.

Listen, learn and be aware is the message from the City of Regina and the provincial government as Fire Prevention Week kicked off in Saskatchewan on Oct. 7.

They said the message reminds people that a fire can happen anywhere and it’s important to pay attention to areas like bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens – where fires are most likely to occur.

“Fire prevention should happen 365 days a year,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“This life-saving topic is taught year-round by our fire department and this week is an important time to focus on bringing awareness and education to the matter. I encourage everyone to take a minute to talk to your kids about fire safety and ensure you have a home escape plan in the case of a fire. Please, be fire safe.”

Cooking equipment is the number one ignition source in all preventable house fires across the country.

“The heat from a stove, electric frying pan or other types of cooking equipment can ignite your clothes, the food or oil you are cooking with, or nearby items on your kitchen counter or shelves,” Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said.

“Look, listen and learn encourages everyone to look where fires are most likely to occur, learn how to reduce the fire risk and to be aware so that if there is a fire, you know how to best protect yourself and your family.”

Government Relations assistant deputy minister of public safety Duane McKay is encouraging people to not only practice fire safety in the kitchen, but in all areas of their homes.

“Every home should have a working smoke alarm,” McKay said.

“Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home including the basement. [And] tested monthly according to manufacturer’s directions.”

Cooking caused 39 per cent of the city’s structure fires between 2009 and 2015, with more than $8 million in damages.

“All of these were preventable. It is critical that we practice safe cooking in the kitchen and teach our children the importance of fire safety,” Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson said.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week, smoke alarms and how working smoke alarms help save lives, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.