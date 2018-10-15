Person found dead in basement suite at Saskatoon fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a deceased person was found at the scene of a fire on Monday afternoon.

A 911 call reported visible flames at a multi-unit complex in the 1400-block of 21st Street West at roughly 4:30 p.m. CT.

Upon entry, firefighters found a body inside a basement suite.

“It was determined at that time, the state of that individual as non-viable and that person remains within the building until such time as the coroner arrives and does their investigation,” assistant chief Wayne Rodger said.

The person’s name, aged and gender have not been released.

Rodger said they don’t know yet if the death is related to the fire. A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

No one else was found inside the building.