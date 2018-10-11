Chlorine gas mixed up in error at Stonebridge hotel: Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department believed chlorine gas was mixed up in error at a hotel in the Stonebridge neighbourhood Thursday.

Firefighters and a hazmat unit were sent to the Home Inn & Suites at 253 Willis Cres. after a 911 call about a chemical exposure at roughly 12:40 p.m. CT.

Crews immediately restricted access to the area and isolated the risk to one room.

The hazmat crew later determined muriatic acid had been mixed with chlorine, resulting in chlorine gas.

The fire department believed the cause of the chemical mixture was “accidental in nature.”

Three people were assessed by paramedics and later hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Two members of the fire department were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Crews remained to clean up and decontaminate the scene.

