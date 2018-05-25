Canada
May 25, 2018 5:11 pm
Updated: May 25, 2018 5:41 pm

White powder found outside Saskatoon city hall

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said the unknown powdery substance – later found to be sugar - was on the ground outside city hall.

File / Global News
A white powder found at a doorway to Saskatoon city hall has turned out to be sugar.

Emergency personnel were called to Saskatoon city hall Friday afternoon after white powder was found at a doorway to the building.

Fire department officials said the unknown powdery substance was on the ground.

Hazmat crews confirmed the substance was sugar.

They added there was no risk to the public and city hall continued to operate normally.

Traffic in the area was restricted while fire crews carried out their investigation.

Saskatoon police said those traffic restrictions have been lifted.

