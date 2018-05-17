Crime
May 17, 2018 1:06 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 2:01 pm

People quarantined after white powder found at Edmonton Canada Post

By Web Producer  Global News

A file photo of a Canada Post office.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A A

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed there was a suspicious package containing white powder found at the Canada Post office at 121 Avenue and 149 Street on Thursday morning.

Fire crews received a call from police at 10:28 a.m.

Four fire crews and two hazmat units were dispatched to the scene.

Some people exposed to the package have been quarantined, a fire spokesperson said. She could not say exactly how many people.

As of 11 a.m., no one was suffering any medical issues.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

As of noon, emergency vehicles had left the scene.

Officials said the substance was powdered sugar.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Building Evacuated
Canada Post
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
edmonton hazmat
edmonton post office
EFRS
HAZMAT
Suspicious Package
White Powder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News