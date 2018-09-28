Canada
Fire at Saskatoon construction compound causes $100K in damage

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Saskatoon firefighters arrived at 126 English Cres. to find a semi on fire and an adjacent building threatened by flames.

An early morning fire at a construction compound in Saskatoon caused $100,000 in damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received word of the fire at 126 English Cres. in the city’s north end at rough 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find a semi on fire and an adjacent building threatened by flames.

Firefighters cut a lock to gain access to the compound and quickly brought the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

