Fire at Saskatoon construction compound causes $100K in damage

An early morning fire at a construction compound in Saskatoon caused $100,000 in damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received word of the fire at 126 English Cres. in the city’s north end at rough 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find a semi on fire and an adjacent building threatened by flames.

Firefighters cut a lock to gain access to the compound and quickly brought the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.