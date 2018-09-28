Fire at Saskatoon construction compound causes $100K in damage

An early morning fire at a construction compound in Saskatoon caused $100,000 in damage.
The Saskatoon Fire Department received word of the fire at 126 English Cres. in the city’s north end at rough 3:45 a.m. Friday.
Crews arrived to find a semi on fire and an adjacent building threatened by flames.
Firefighters cut a lock to gain access to the compound and quickly brought the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
