74-year-old woman dies in Punnichy, Sask. house fire

Punnichy RCMP are investigating a house fire which led to the death of a 74-year old woman.

Raymore firefighters managed to rescue Eva Dodd from her residence during the blaze, which broke out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dodd was then rushed to the Regina general hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The fire comes just days after a government warning to check smoke alarms.

It’s believed the fire started in the kitchen or living room.

While initial examinations are being treated as not suspicious, investigations continue.