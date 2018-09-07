Canada
September 7, 2018 2:59 pm

74-year-old woman dies in Punnichy, Sask. house fire

By Online Producer  Global News

A house fire which led to the death of a 74-year old woman in Saskatchewan is believed to have started in the kitchen or living room.

Punnichy RCMP are investigating a house fire which led to the death of a 74-year old woman.

Raymore firefighters managed to rescue Eva Dodd from her residence during the blaze, which broke out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dodd was then rushed to the Regina general hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The fire comes just days after a government warning to check smoke alarms.

It’s believed the fire started in the kitchen or living room.

While initial examinations are being treated as not suspicious, investigations continue.

