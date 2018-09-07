74-year-old woman dies in Punnichy, Sask. house fire

Punnichy RCMP are investigating a house fire which led to the death of a 74-year old woman.
Raymore firefighters managed to rescue Eva Dodd from her residence during the blaze, which broke out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dodd was then rushed to the Regina general hospital where she later died of her injuries.
READ MORE: Government of Saskatchewan urge families to check smoke alarms
The fire comes just days after a government warning to check smoke alarms.
It’s believed the fire started in the kitchen or living room.
READ MORE: Mayday situation for Saskatoon firefighters inside house south of city
While initial examinations are being treated as not suspicious, investigations continue.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.