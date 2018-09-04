Saskatoon firefighters discover flames under floor of house and evacuate

The Saskatoon Fire Department are dealing with a house fire at Riverside Estates.

A 911 call reported smoke inside the building just south of the city at roughly 11:50 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

The fire department said smoke was evident through second-story windows and crews went into the house.

Eventually, firefighters discovered flames below the main floor were beginning to burn through the floor, and evacuated the building.

Crews are still on scene.

The house in the rural municipality of Corman Park was reported to be vacant.

The cause is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.

