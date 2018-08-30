Canada
August 30, 2018 9:55 am

Apartment fire in Saskatoon started on stove

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined the cause of an apartment fire was incendiary and originated on a stove.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A A

An apartment fire in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening started on a stove.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls at roughly 9:30 p.m. reporting a fire at 315 Ave. H South.

READ MORE: House fire devastates Sask. family with newborn triplets

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a second floor suite. An attack line was laid and the fire was quickly brought under control.

A search confirmed no one was inside the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator determined the cause was incendiary and originated on the stove.

Damage is estimates at $30,000.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment Fire
Avenue H South
Avenue H South Saskatoon
Fire
Saskatoon Apartment Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News