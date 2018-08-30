Apartment fire in Saskatoon started on stove

An apartment fire in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening started on a stove.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls at roughly 9:30 p.m. reporting a fire at 315 Ave. H South.

READ MORE: House fire devastates Sask. family with newborn triplets

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a second floor suite. An attack line was laid and the fire was quickly brought under control.

A search confirmed no one was inside the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator determined the cause was incendiary and originated on the stove.

Damage is estimates at $30,000.