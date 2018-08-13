Canada
August 13, 2018 9:55 am

Garage fire in Saskatoon deemed suspicious in nature

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator determined the cause of a garage fire to be suspicious in nature.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 after a Sunday evening garage fire in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a chair that was on fire in an alley quickly spread to a garage in the 200-block of Vancouver Avenue South.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the garage and flames in the back of the structure.

Crews were able to quickly put it out.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be suspicious in nature.

Global News