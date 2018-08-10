Kitchen fire at The Lighthouse caused by cardboard boxes on stove

Investigators determined a fire that occurred at The Lighthouse was caused by cardboard boxes that were improperly stored on a stove.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to 304 2nd Ave. South at around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 9.

READ MORE: Man facing arson charge after pregnant woman found dead at fire granted bail

Upon arrival, fire crews saw several people had evacuated the building.

Firefighters found an extinguished fire in the kitchen, and ensured all occupants were outside.

Firefighters ventilated smoke and carbon monoxide from the building before occupants were allowed back inside.

READ MORE: Stain-soiled rags cause of multi-structure fire in Montgomery neighbourhood

No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $10,000, according to the fire department.