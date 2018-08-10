Canada
August 10, 2018
Updated: August 10, 2018 8:46 pm

Kitchen fire at The Lighthouse caused by cardboard boxes on stove

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a kitchen fire at The Lighthouse was caused by cardboard boxes on a stove.

File / Global News
Investigators determined a fire that occurred at The Lighthouse was caused by cardboard boxes that were improperly stored on a stove.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to 304 2nd Ave. South at around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw several people had evacuated the building.

Firefighters found an extinguished fire in the kitchen, and ensured all occupants were outside.

Due to high temperatures, the fire department asked Saskatoon Transit to deliver a bus to the scene. The Lighthouse occupants were allowed on the bus for relief from the hot weather, and given water.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

Firefighters ventilated smoke and carbon monoxide from the building before occupants were allowed back inside.

No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $10,000, according to the fire department.

