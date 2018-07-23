Fire damages 3 homes in Saskatoon’s Montgomery neighbourhood

Three homes were heavily damaged as firefighters had to deal with gusty winds while battling a fire in the Montgomery neighbourhood.
Just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday, multiple calls came into the Saskatoon Fire Department of a home on fire in the 1200 block of Crescent Boulevard.
Crews arrived to find two under-construction homes, two pickup trucks, and several trees engulfed in flames.
The fire spread to a third home south of the two structures, before it was brought under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
