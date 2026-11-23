Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Superior Court has ruled that the province’s politicians will need to swear an oath to the King in order to sit at the provincial legislature.

Justice Ian Demers ruled that any law passed by legislators who did not swear the oath would be unconstitutional.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He adds in his ruling that all 127 current legislature members have yet to swear allegiance to the King.

The ruling grants an emergency order requested by lawyer Lawrence David and the Consumer Law Group who were asking court to stay the application of a 2022 law that made swearing the oath optional.

The Quebec legislature adopted the law after Parti Québécois members were temporarily barred from taking their seats after they refused to swear allegiance to the King.

David says he expects Quebec to appeal the decision.