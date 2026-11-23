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Final submissions in the trial of author and former UBC professor Stephen Galloway’s defamation lawsuit are set to begin in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.

Galloway’s lawsuit, originally filed in 2018, alleges that he was falsely accused of rape and assault by a former student, whose unproven allegations spread widely online after they became public in November 2015.

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Several people originally named as defendants in the case settled before the trial and issued apologies to the author of the bestselling novel “The Cellist of Sarajevo.”

There are four remaining defendants, including a former creative writing student only identified as A.B., who alleged Galloway sexually assaulted her, though the trial heard that she was no longer asserting that Galloway assaulted her, rather that she reported he had done so.

The defamation trial has heard that Galloway’s writing career was destroyed, and his public suspension and firing by the University of B.C. was set off by the allegations, which he denies and were found unsubstantiated by a retired judge hired to investigate.

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Galloway was awarded $167,000 in 2018 by an arbitrator who found the university, which was not a party in the lawsuit, violated his privacy rights and harmed his reputation.